Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 10:59

Cork court hears man had cocaine stash to 'keep wolves at bay' over son's debt

"This (having cocaine) is something he did out of desperation." 
Liam Heylin

A 61-year-old Cork man resorted to having a stash of cocaine for sale or supply at his home “to keep wolves at bay” in relation to a debt accrued by his son who fled to the UK.

Inspector Martin Canny said at Cork District Court that the charges against the accused man, Gerard Mullins, were that he had cocaine at his home at Connolly Park, Ballyphehane, Cork, on November 8 2020, and that he was in possession of the cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, said, “This is a very unusual case. 

"He is 61 years old and he has no previous convictions.

“The genesis of this is that his son was caught with a significant amount of drugs. His son is in the UK and cannot return. He is under threat here.

“Damage was done (to Gerard Mullins’s property) in June last year. Thankfully that was the last time his house was visited.

“His son owed money to third parties. They put him (Gerard Mullins) under pressure to pay his son’s debt.

“On the advice of gardaí, he put CCTV outside his house after damage was done to his van.

“He has paid a significant chunk of money to third parties. This (having cocaine) is something he did out of desperation.

“He did it to keep the wolves at bay. His son also paid some money back.

“He has had to live with people coming to his home. Since June 2021 there has been no incident.

“His health is precarious. He is on a lot of medication. He is under significant mortgage arrears. He did this to expedite the debt (accrued by his son).” 

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted and fined Gerard Mullins €300 and gave him 12 months to pay this fine. 

“That is because of the mitigation.”

