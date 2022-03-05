More than 700 children in Cork and Kerry overdue an initial assessment of need 

MORE than 700 children in the Cork/Kerry region are overdue an initial assessment of need by the HSE.

According to figures obtained by Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, there are 1,986 children overdue an initial assessment of needs (AON) throughout the country, across nine regions.

The HSE breaks the country into nine Community Health Organisation (CHO) areas, and the Cork/Kerry area, which the HSE designates ‘Area 4’, has the highest number of children overdue an initial assessment of needs in the country - where there are 711 children with additional needs overdue an initial assessment of need.

The HSE deems a child aged five or over to be overdue an initial assessment if they have been waiting for six months or more for an initial assessment.

Of the 711 children with additional needs overdue an initial assessment in the Cork/Kerry region, 500 have been awaiting an assessment for over nine months.

Only Area 9, the Dublin North region, which has 647 children with additional needs overdue an initial assessment, comes close to the Cork/Kerry figure.

Of the 711 children overdue an initial assessment in the Cork/Kerry region, 322 are in the Cork North Lee district, 204 are in the Cork South Lee district, 94 are in Cork North, 14 are in Cork West, and 77 are in Kerry.

Responding to the HSE figures, Mr Sherlock said the numbers would continue to worry families in Cork and Kerry.

“We need wholesale, long-term investment in assessments of need that follows therapies in a timely fashion also,” the Labour TD said.

“We cannot keep talking in numbers and percentages as if these are not real children facing an uncertain future without an assessment of needs, at the very least.”

Replying to Mr Sherlock, the HSE said an internal review of the implementation of Part 2 of the Disability Act in 2016 had confirmed anecdotal evidence that the approach to the assessment of needs was not consistent across the country, with practice ranging widely across and within the nine CHO areas.

The HSE said a lack of a nationally standardised or agreed definition of an assessment of need had “led to an inconsistent approach to assessment as well as inequity in terms of time afforded to ‘assessment’ versus ‘support or treatment’ interventions with children and their families”.

“To help address this situation, the HSE has implemented a standard operating procedure for the assessment of need process to ensure that children with disabilities and their families access appropriate assessment and intervention as quickly as possible [and] the approach to assessment of need is consistent across all areas,” a HSE spokesperson said.