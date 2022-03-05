More than 700 children in Cork and Kerry overdue an initial assessment of need 

According to figures obtained by Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, there are 1,986 children overdue an initial assessment of needs (AON) throughout the country, across nine regions.
The HSE breaks the country into nine Community Health Organisation (CHO) areas, and the Cork/Kerry area, which the HSE designates ‘Area 4’, has the highest number of children overdue an initial assessment of needs in the country - where there are 711 children with additional needs overdue an initial assessment of need.