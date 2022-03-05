Pictures: Cork pupils show solidarity with people of Ukraine

“We have all been horrified by the events taking place in Ukraine and, as a school, we felt we had to do something to show our support to those in Ukraine,” said student council chair Stacey Nic Ambróis.
She spoke of the Ukrainian flag flying in the Peace Park and how this was a source of hope and support for her and fellow Ukrainians in Cork.
Student council co-ordinator Aileen Ní Aonghusa said that the school was “proud and honoured” to welcome Ms Zakharova and to show the school’s continued support for those affected.
Those who wish to make their own donation to the Irish Red Cross can do so by visiting www.redcross.ie/latest-appeals/ukraine-crisis-appeal/.