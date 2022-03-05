Pictures: Cork pupils show solidarity with people of Ukraine

GAELCHOLÁISTE Mhuire AG in Cork City held a Lá Buí agus Gorm yesterday when students dressed in blue and yellow colours in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

It was organised by the student council and all proceeds go to the Irish Red Cross which has teams on the ground in Ukraine working to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, and help families with life-saving food and hygiene items.

Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG members of the Comhairle Na nDaltaì (student council) and 5th and 6th year students.

“We have all been horrified by the events taking place in Ukraine and, as a school, we felt we had to do something to show our support to those in Ukraine,” said student council chair Stacey Nic Ambróis.

Donal O'Buachalla, Principal Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG (left) and Aileen Nì Aonghusa (right), Comhairle Na nDaltaì Coordinator (student council) with Sevtlana Zakharova and her son Arthur Zakharov (3rd year student at Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG) and members of the Comhairle Na nDaltaì (student council), Sorcha Vandyoussefi, Stacey Nic Ambròis, Emma Nì Laoire and Caitlin Nì Chathalàin.

The school welcomed parent and Ukrainian, Svetlana Zakharova, to speak to fifth- and sixth-year students.

Ms Zakharova told students and staff that she is overwhelmed by the support the Irish people and Government are showing Ukrainians and spoke of the shock she felt by the invasion.

Sevtlana Zakharova, speaking at the event.

She spoke of the Ukrainian flag flying in the Peace Park and how this was a source of hope and support for her and fellow Ukrainians in Cork.

Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG, Comhairle Na nDaltaì (student council) members, Sorcha Vandyoussefi, Stacey Nic Ambròis, Emma Nì Laoire and Caitlin Nì Chathalàin.

Student council co-ordinator Aileen Ní Aonghusa said that the school was “proud and honoured” to welcome Ms Zakharova and to show the school’s continued support for those affected.

Those who wish to make their own donation to the Irish Red Cross can do so by visiting www.redcross.ie/latest-appeals/ukraine-crisis-appeal/.