Cork's Lord Mayor pays tribute to staff as City Hall prepares for closure of Covid-19 vaccination centre

The Lord Mayor of Cork has thanked staff and management of the Covid-19 vaccination centre at City Hall for their “hard work, professionalism and good humour” ahead of its closure this Sunday.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the vaccination centre in Cork City Hall, which initially opened on April 20, 2021 and to date has administered 286,637 vaccines, will close this Sunday, March 6.

The final vaccinations will be administered in Cork City Hall on Sunday and the vaccination centre will relocate to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre from Monday, March 7.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, said: “Cork City Council is delighted to have been able to play a part in the vaccination programme by hosting the City Hall vaccination centre.

Personally, seeing the queues of people of all ages and backgrounds streaming in, many visibly thrilled to be getting their jabs, was always a reminder to me that better days were coming.

“The staff and management of the centre are an absolute credit to the HSE, I want to thank them for their hard work, professionalism and good humour as they helped our nation turn a corner in the fight against Covid-19.”

Chief Executive Ann Doherty said: “It was a privilege for us all here in City Hall to work with our partners in the HSE in having the vaccination centre on site, and to feel like we had in some way contributed to reducing the impact of the virus across our city and county.

This has been an important chapter in the history of Cork City Council. We are looking forward now to a safe return to hosting civic events, concerts and functions in our beautiful and historic Concert Hall, which in pre-pandemic times held around 100 events a year.

Management at South / South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) said they are working closely with community colleagues in Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) in relation to the transfer of services to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre.