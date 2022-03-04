Investigation launched after man dies on Cork farm

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will launch an investigation following the death of a man in his sixties on a farm at Drimoleague in West Cork yesterday.

It is understood the man may have fallen in to a slurry pit.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene. They recovered the body of the man shortly after 3.30pm yesterday.

The body of the deceased was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

A file will be prepared for the coroner and an inquest will be held at a later date.

The man has yet to be named.