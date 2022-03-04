Cork weather station was only station in country to record violent storm force winds last month

A CORK weather station was the only weather station in the country last month to record violent storm-force winds, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for February 2022.

Last month, storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin affected Ireland.

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 8.7 knots (16.1 km/h) at Moore Park in Fermoy to 22.6 knots (41.9 km/h) at Mace Head, in Galway. Gales were reported on numerous days with up to strong gales reported on February 6, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 24.

Storm force winds were reported on February 20 and 21 during storm Franklin.

There was one day with violent storm-force winds at Roches Point, during storm Eunice. Violent storm force is the second-highest level on the Beaufort Scale, ranking just under hurricane status.

The month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed, 57 knots (105 km/h), was recorded at Roche’s Point on this day, February 18.

Nearly all rainfall totals were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) for the month.

Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 100% (monthly rainfall total of 101.4 mm) at Sherkin Island to 206% at both Casement Aerodrome in Dublin (monthly rainfall total of 99.9 mm) and Newport in Mayo (the highest monthly total of 260.4 mm).

All mean air temperatures across the country were also above their LTA for the month.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 5.5 °C (1.3 °C above its LTA) at Knock Airport in Mayo to 8.8 °C (1.3 °C above its LTA) at Sherkin Island.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Moore Park on Wednesday, February 16, with a temperature of 15.3 °C — the highest temperature recorded for February at the station since 2012.

