Nominations sought for Cork North Garda Awards

This award is open to any young person who has made a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.
This award is given to a group of two or more young people who have made a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.
This award is open to young people who have overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds, and whose commitment deserves recognition.
This award is open to young people who, through a crime prevention or safety initiative or innovation, have made their community a safer place to live.