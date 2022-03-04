Nominations sought for Cork North Garda Awards

NOMINATIONS are invited for the Cork North Garda Youth Awards, with the public asked to propose young people who have undertaken exceptional work in their local communities.

The awards are open to young people from the Fermoy, Mallow and Midleton districts, who are between the ages of 13 and 21 years of age and who make their communities a better place to live in, or who have shown great determination in their own lives.

This year’s awards were launched in Fermoy by Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, who said it was important to recognise the excellent work that has been done by young people in their local communities.

“We’re encouraging parents, community leaders, teachers, community guards, everybody, to put in the nominations, and I’m sure everybody in the community knows some young person that has done great work.

“We are appealing to everyone, don’t be shy, nominate those young people who are doing good work in the community, get their names in,” he said.

The Cork North Garda Youth Awards are awarded in four categories.

Individual Award: This award is open to any young person who has made a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.

Group Award: This award is given to a group of two or more young people who have made a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live.

Special Achievement Award: This award is open to young people who have overcome difficult circumstances, defied all the odds, and whose commitment deserves recognition.

Community Safety Award: This award is open to young people who, through a crime prevention or safety initiative or innovation, have made their community a safer place to live.

Nomination forms can be obtained from local community gardaí or can be requested by email from CorkNorthYouthAwards@gardaí.ie.

The closing date for nominations is 12 noon on March 23, and the awards ceremony will be held Charleville Park Hotel on May 12, 2022.