Cork school given green light for additional autism class

A Cork primary school has received official sanction for a second autism class to open in their school from September 2022.

The Owenabue Educate Together National School in Carrigaline, which was established in September 2020, has been granted permission for a second autism class, which will ensure six more children will have access to autism classes in the locality.

School principal Trina Golden said she was thrilled with the good news which will help meet the high level of need in the area.

“We will now have two autism classes which is great. There is a high level of need in Carrigaline. We are aware that there were a lot of parents disappointed last year as they couldn’t get a place, so we are delighted to be able to offer places and enhance the community with some new families as well. There will be big demand for the places. We won’t be able to except everyone who applies but at least we can do our bit for six more kids.

“We have learned a lot from the kids we have this year. The kids coming in this September will be a whole new batch and will be a great addition to the school. It is great news for the whole school community, not just for the kids in the class but for the kids in the mainstream as well. We all get an awful lot from each other,” she added.

From September, Owenabue ETNS will have five classes which comprise junior infants, senior infants, first class and two autism classes.

Ms Golden is thrilled with the continued growth: “We will nearly be doubling in size come September. We are going up year by year so every new academic year we add in junior infants. We still have places available in the mainstream.”

The co-educational primary school is located in Rosemount, Heron’s Wood. Ms Golden said their facilities are ideal for their students and teachers. “We are fine for facilities. We have some new play areas out the back and we have our sensory room put in which are so beneficial. We have all the space we need in the building, and we have really developed the outside area. We are flying it and happy out.”