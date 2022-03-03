Precautionary gritting scheduled in Cork as temperatures forecast to fall below zero

Temperatures are set to drop close to or below zero again tonight and into early morning.

Met Éireann has forecasted a cold night with a fairly widespread frost expected as well as icy patches.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees are expected in light westerly winds.

Morning frost is forecasted to clear quickly tomorrow after which the day looks set to be a bright and cool day with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Direct Route Fermoy has said that precautionary gritting is scheduled at 11pm tonight and there will be further monitoring overnight.