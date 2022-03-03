Man convicted of manslaughter of Cork chef Timmy Hourihane

The man accused of murdering Cork chef Timmy Hourihane has been convicted of manslaughter.

The jury of seven women and five men returned the verdict at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Waterford on Thursday. James Brady, 28, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Hourihane, a father of one and a trained chef was killed in Cork city in October 2019 at Mardyke Walk, an area where people who were homeless were camping at the time.

He suffered extensive bleeding in his lungs due to severe blunt-force head and facial trauma and died from blood inhalation with a traumatic cardiac arrest complicated by brain swelling and a lack of blood supply to the brain.

Unanimous verdict

The jury returned its unanimous verdict of manslaughter after deliberating for more than 12 hours.

Justice Deirdre Murphy thanked them for their diligent service as a jury. She excused them from jury duty for the next 10 years in recognition of their service on this case.

Mr Brady has been remanded in custody until March 28 when a verdict will be delivered in Dublin. A probation report and victim impact statement is to be made available to the court at that time.

The story first appeared on [url=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/courtandcrime/arid-40820958.html] Irishexaminer.com.