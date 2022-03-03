Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 15:07

Man convicted of manslaughter of Cork chef Timmy Hourihane

James Brady, 28, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.
Man convicted of manslaughter of Cork chef Timmy Hourihane

Mr Hourihane (pictured),a father of one and a trained chef, was killed in Cork city in October 2019 at Mardyke Walk.

Liz Dunphy

 The man accused of murdering Cork chef Timmy Hourihane has been convicted of manslaughter.

The jury of seven women and five men returned the verdict at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Waterford on Thursday. James Brady, 28, of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Hourihane, a father of one and a trained chef was killed in Cork city in October 2019 at Mardyke Walk, an area where people who were homeless were camping at the time.

He suffered extensive bleeding in his lungs due to severe blunt-force head and facial trauma and died from blood inhalation with a traumatic cardiac arrest complicated by brain swelling and a lack of blood supply to the brain.

Unanimous verdict 

The jury returned its unanimous verdict of manslaughter after deliberating for more than 12 hours.

Justice Deirdre Murphy thanked them for their diligent service as a jury. She excused them from jury duty for the next 10 years in recognition of their service on this case.

Mr Brady has been remanded in custody until March 28 when a verdict will be delivered in Dublin. A probation report and victim impact statement is to be made available to the court at that time.

The story first appeared on [url=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/courtandcrime/arid-40820958.html] Irishexaminer.com

More in this section

Vaccination centre in Cork City Hall to close; more than 280k doses administered at the site Vaccination centre in Cork City Hall to close; more than 280k doses administered at the site
City Council announces Grand Marshal of the 2022 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade City Council announces Grand Marshal of the 2022 Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade
'All you want is that reassurance that they are all okay': Cork family in fear for Ukrainian relatives  'All you want is that reassurance that they are all okay': Cork family in fear for Ukrainian relatives 
courtscork crime
<p>Two babies from "Father's House" in Kyiv who were taken from the home and are now seeking refuge in Poland. Picture taken on Polish border care of the Father's House charity</p>

'A devastating situation': Babies in Ukraine care home funded by Cork charity being evacuated 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more