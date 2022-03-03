Cork court: Ex-partner told woman he knew what she had been wearing on night out

A young woman was frightened by a phone call from her ex-partner in breach of a court order where he told her he knew what she had been wearing on a night out with friends even though he was not there.

The young man, who had been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner, also threatened that he did not want to take her away from their child but that he would do so and rear the child himself.

The complainant said that she would not go anywhere without some member of her family because she was afraid she would encounter her ex-boyfriend.

The accused pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a protection order by calling and texting her and putting her in fear.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the complainant called to her local garda station on September 6 2021 to make her complaint.

The domestic violence act order against the accused prohibited him from communicating with his ex-partner, including by electronic means.

The young woman told gardaí she had been out socialising with friends on September 4 2021. Minutes after midnight when she came home there was a phone call from a number she did not recognise and she answered it.

She recognised the voice as being her ex-partner and he told her what she was wearing that night.

He said he would take her away and look after their child himself. She added, “He said it would kill him to do it but he would.”

He phoned her several times and sent more texts up to 2.30am. The complainant gave evidence of how this affected her.

“My family would not leave me go out alone. They were afraid he would attack me. He threatened me before. That is why I got the protection order,” she said.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked her, “When was the last time he contacted you?”

She replied, “That night.”

Defence solicitor David Cowhey said the defendant should not have contacted her at all. He said the accused had addiction issues in the past and was on anti-anxiety medication.

He said the 24-year-old defendant was in fulltime employment and he asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Kelleher said, “These are very serious matters carrying a possible sentence of up to 12 months. There has been no incident since this. I will put it back for six months. It is similar to a suspended sentence – if he does anything in the meantime he will go to jail.”

The accused will be sentenced at that stage.