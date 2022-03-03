''A great day for school, community, and parents': Relief and delight as Cork autism class is saved 

“TODAY is a great day for the national school, the local community, and parents.”

That was the reaction from the principal of Kilbrittain National School Karen O’Donovan after the National Council for Special Education’s (NCSE) reversed its decision to close early intervention classes in the Cork school.

It was confirmed on Tuesday evening that the NCSE had reviewed the matter, and approval has been given to the school for the retention of the early intervention class for 2022/23.

Susan O’Leary, whose three-and-a-half-year-old son Adam is due to start in the early intervention preschool for children with autism in Kilbrittain NS this September, said that the news is a “huge relief”.

“I am absolutely delighted that my son and all the other children on the list will have a place in September,” she said.

“This is fantastic news and a huge relief for everyone.”

Ms O’Leary said the decision ensures the families have a roadmap for the next year.

“It gives us that little bit of comfort that other families can take for granted,” she said.

“Kilbrittain National School has every facility that we need. The thought of [the class] closing was desperate. This is great news.”

Ms O’Donovan said the decision makes sense for the area.

“It is fantastic news,” she said. “We are absolutely thrilled and relieved.

“The NCSE assessed the need in the area, and it became obvious that this had to be continued. Hopefully, once we can continue to show there is a need in the community, it will continue into the long term. We got great huge local support in our community, which had an impact.”

Ms O’Donovan said the decision provides a sense of security for the families in the locality.

“It is such a relief for families,” she said.

“It is fabulous news for them to have a place and to have that security. Today is a great day for the national school, the local community, and parents. This means we can provide as much education as we can for all the children in the community.

“We are all systems go now this week to offer places for the coming year.

“We will be offering places in the next week or so. We are very much oversubscribed in our other classes so we won’t be able to enrol every child, but we will have a lot more places than we expected.

“We will be able to look after many as we can.”

Political reaction

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South-West Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed the news and said such early intervention services should be rolled out nationwide.

“The early intervention classroom is such an important service for both children with autism and their families,” he said.

“Well done to the principal, the parents, and the staff for fighting this fight. But it’s a fight that should never have happened, and frankly, this service should be rolled out nationwide.

“Thanks to [Education Minister Norma] Foley and the department for their swift action. Now we need to secure this service for the future.”

In a letter to Mr O’Sullivan, the NCSE also said a new special class is being opened by the school to cater for children transitioning from this year’s early intervention class.

“This decision was taken following consideration of the needs of the area and the capacity of the school to make the additional provision,” the letter stated.

Social Democrats TD for Cork South West Holly Cairns said the victory is down to the efforts of both parents and staff.

“This victory is down to the dedicated parents and staff who understand the value of early intervention ASD classes,” she said.

“These classes, tailored towards children aged three to five, help improve the outcomes and prospects of the children.”

Ms Cairns said the NCSE should have engaged with the school in the first place.

“The need for the class was never in doubt, and the school had the space and staff in place,” she said.

“If the NCSE had engaged with the school in the first place, all of this would have been avoided.

“It is of huge concern that the NCSE has repeatedly refused to clarify if it is their policy to phase out early intervention classes.

“Staff and parents are the experts in local conditions and the needs of children. They should be at the centre of this process. The Department of Education has to change the way it works.”

Independent TD for Cork South West Michael Collins also welcomed the news.

“It is welcome news that the excellent service provided in Kilbrittain NS will continue for this year,” he said.