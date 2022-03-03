Ukrainian boy, 5, with leukaemia treated at Mercy

A FIVE-year-old boy with leukaemia, who arrived in Ireland from war-torn Ukraine this week, is now being treated at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork.

Leonid Shapoval was due to receive a bone marrow transplant in Kyiv next week. However, last week doctors in Ukraine told his parents, Yana and Serghyi, to leave the country to receive medical care for their son. The hospital where the surgery was due to take place was subsequently bombed.

Independent West Cork TD Michael Collins said the family were delighted that Leonid was being assessed for care by Irish doctors.

“He spent two-and-a-half hours in the Mizen Medical Centre [in Schull on Tuesday] evening,” Mr Collins said. “They made a decision to refer him to the Mercy hospital. He is there today(Wednesday). We are trying to get his medical documents translated for the family and we are close to getting that sorted.

“The family went to their own hospital last Friday morning to get an update as Leonid was supposed to be getting the bone marrow on the 10th of March. They got told to take their files and to flee the country. That hospital was bombed yesterday morning.”

Mr Collins said they were trying to find out the identity of the transplant donor for the surgery, which was due to take place this month.

“That donor could be in Ukraine. They could be American. They could be anyone. We are trying to see who they are in the hope that we could get them to Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Mr Collins said the Shapoval family were overwhelmed by the support they have received, with over €40,000 raised on a GoFundMe page in just 24 hours.

The family travelled through Poland and Switzerland to reach Ireland. They arrived in this country with just a small suitcase, having left their possessions and home behind. The priority was packing medication for Leonid.