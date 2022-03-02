Cork man accused of trying to rob local shop and then claiming to be 'only messing' 

The garda file has gone to the office of state solicitor in the case against a young man accused of trying to rob his local shop on St. Stephen’s Day by approaching the counter wearing a mask and keep his hand in his pocket as he threatened to shoot the shopkeeper.

When this alleged attempt failed, he then declared that he was only messing.

Now at Cork District Court Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “I have made enquiries and the file is with the state solicitor. Directions from the DPP are imminent.”

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “This is a very straightforward matter.

"He is in custody now for over two months. He is not in the best of health.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Lee Cronin of Mount Saint Joseph’s Close, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, in custody for the next fortnight.

Detective Garda Catriona Molloy previously outline the alleged facts of the case which related to an attempted robbery on December 26 2021.

Det. Garda Molloy testified that the attempted robbery occurred at Fairfield Stores on Knockpogue Avenue, Cork.

The accused man allegedly said, “Give me your money or I will f***ing shoot you.”

Det. Garda Molloy said, “The shop owner was unable to tell what was in his pocket.

"When he refused to give the man any money and then prevented his attempt to go behind the counter, the young man said, “I’m Lee Cronin, I’m only messing.”

“Lee Cronin regularly attends the store. He admits he was the person captured on CCTV.”

The detective said that when he was arrested and searched a short time later he had a 0.5kg weight inside a sock.

“He was caught red-handed close to the scene of the incident. I believe there is a strong probability he would interfere with witnesses. It is his local shop. They (witnesses) are known to him.”

Cronin made an application for bail through solicitor, Eddie Burke, which was unsuccessful in the district court but was granted in the High Court subject to a €300 lodgment by the accused. Mr Burke said the accused was still in custody as he has not been able to gather that so far.