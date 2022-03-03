Bells to ring across Cork  in ‘simple but powerful’ show of solidarity with Ukraine

BELLS will sound across Cork city and county this evening as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine as the first week of the Russian invasion draws to a close.

Led by the 12 bells of St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, the iconic Shandon Bells of St Anne’s Church and the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, bells will be pealed for five minutes at 7pm.

“Many people are feeling shocked and unable to help in the face of the horrific images of the devastation of war in Ukraine coming to them via all forms of media in the last week,” Dean of Cork the Very Rev Nigel Dunne said.

“As Christians in the city and county we hope that, at the very least, people can be helped to show solidarity with and pray for the people and leaders of Ukraine by this simple but powerful initiative.

“We must always be voices for peace, justice and sustainability in the world and openly face down the evils of tyranny and war.

“This small project carries a powerful message to those who are responsible for the right use of power and wealth in our world.”

The chairperson of St Fin Barre’s Quarter Development Committee, Eoin Murphy said like so many he is feeling “both helpless and horrified by the situation in Ukraine”.

“I hope that this event will provide an opportunity for communal reflection and that the sound of the bells will symbolise our concern for and solidarity with the whole Ukrainian community,” he said.

The lead bells will be joined by a number of churches and schools in Cork, including St Francis Church on Liberty Street, Holy Trinity Church on Fr Matthew Quay, Midleton College, St Mary’s Church in Carrigaline, St Colman’s Cathedral in Cloyne, The Church of the Annunciation in Blackpool, St Oliver’s Church in Ballyvolane, Sacred Heart Church on the Western Road and St Finbarr’s South Church.

Any interested organisations are invited to join in.