Man who refused to leave Cork social welfare office convicted of assaulting garda

STAFF at a social welfare office in Cork City had to call gardaí because a man refused to leave. The officers then had to pepper-spray the man and carry him out because he would not walk.

Henry Okeiyimnor, aged 45, did not turn up at Cork District Court for the case against him. Judge Olann Kelleher heard the prosecution evidence in the absence of the defendant, whose solicitor Eddie Burke was present.

Bench warrant issued

The judge convicted the accused but did not sentence him. Instead, he issued a warrant for his arrest so that he could be brought to court for sentencing.

Gardaí Kevin O’Neill and Lee Gayden responded to a call from staff at the social welfare office at Clarke’s Bridge in Cork at lunchtime on August 17 last.

They testified that Okeiyimnor told the staff he was homeless and insisted they give him some kind of welfare payment.

It was later established he was not homeless and was residing at an address at Castlewood, Little Island, Co Cork.

The gardaí said he refused to leave the office and was warned he would be sprayed with incapacitant spray if he did not go.

“He refused to walk to the Garda vehicle outside and he had to be carried out. At the vehicle he refused to get in and he had to be carried in. He spat out, hitting me on the leg [with spit],” Garda O’Neill said.

Garda Gayden testified: "He was in the middle of a dispute with staff members. He refused to leave the scene having been requested to do so by staff.

“While being arrested he took a mobile phone from his pocket and began to make a phone call.

“Garda Kevin O’Neill went to take the phone away. He pushed Garda O’Neill’s hand away. He then turned to get something out of his bag. I went to stop him because I didn’t know what was in the bag. He grabbed my wrist area and pulled me towards him.

“He had to be pepper-sprayed as he refused to let go. He continued to be aggressive towards us on arrest.”

Judge Kelleher said: “I convict. I’ll issue a bench warrant for his arrest for sentence.”

The accused was convicted of assaulting a garda and failing to identify himself when required by gardaí.