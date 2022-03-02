University College Cork (UCC) students can avail of a free ride around campus until Thursday as part of Just Eat’s new partnership with Centra this week.

Just Eat and Centra have teamed up to offer free delivery to customers from all 25 Centra stores across Ireland until Sunday, March 13.

To celebrate, Just Eat is bringing a fleet of colourful rickshaws to UCC, giving students late for lectures or in need of a lift for lunch the chance to catch a free ride around campus or to their local Centra on Victoria Cross until Thursday.

Just Eat is offering students a free rise around campus or to the local Centra shop in its fleet of colourful rickshaws until Thursday.

Just Eat will also be whizzing around the campus giving away free Just Eat vouchers to students.

Free Centra delivery on Just Eat is available now until March 13. For further information or to check out the menu visit JustEat.ie.