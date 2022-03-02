Training courses, advice clinics and yoga on the agenda for Cork businesses as part of Local Enterprise Week

TRAINING courses, advice clinics, networking sessions and workshops are all on the agenda for Cork City's Local Enterprise Office next week, as it gets ready to launch Local Enterprise Week 2022.

According to organisers, the virtual programme will be packed with informative online workshops and webinars aimed at supporting owners and managers of small businesses in Cork.

There will also be advice for anyone thinking of starting a business.

The week kicks off on Monday, March 7, with mental health and wellbeing tips for entrepreneurs. One of the main events of the week will be a retail and foodservice event facilitated by James Burke, one of Ireland’s leading retail experts, on Tuesday.

Workshops such as 'TikTok for Business' and 'Simple Cybersecurity for Small Business' will also feature. Toward the end of the week, there will be talks on how to respond to tenders and quotes and re-invigorate digital offerings.

The events will finish on Friday, March 11, with a discussion and information session on how to build a better business.

Other events to keep an eye out for throughout the week include networking sessions, business advice clinics, and workshops such as Chair Yoga.

Similar to last year, all of the events throughout the week will be operating online.

“Local Enterprise Week is a highly anticipated national event organised by Local Enterprise Offices around Ireland," said Dr Niall O’Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office Cork City.

"We are very excited about getting started on Monday and we are looking forward to meeting everyone. We have so many wonderful entrepreneurs and businesses in Cork City and this week is a great opportunity for them to showcase their talents, network and upskill.”

The Local Enterprise Office, Cork City, helps micro-enterprises in the region grow and is supported by Cork City Council.

Over 2,100 people attended programmes by the office in Cork City last year and grants approved by the office helped to create as many as 120 jobs in Cork.

In addition, 201 clients attended the office's one-to-one Business Advice Clinics and 236 Trading Online Vouchers were approved to help businesses to improve their websites.

For further information and to book a place for Local Enterprise Week see www.localenterprise.ie./corkcity.