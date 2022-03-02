Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 09:41

West Cork TD welcomes reversal of decision to close early intervention classes at local school

The National Council for Special Education’s (NCSE) has reversed its decision to close early intervention classes at Kilbrittain National School.
The National Council for Special Education’s (NCSE) has reversed its decision to close early intervention classes at Kilbrittain National School. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Breda Graham

A Cork TD has welcomed the National Council for Special Education’s (NCSE) reversal of its decision to close early intervention classes at Kilbrittain National School.

Cork South-West TD Christopher O’Sullivan was informed in writing that the NCSE had reviewed the matter and approval has been given to the school for the retention of the early intervention class for 2022/23.

The deputy, who raised the issue in the Dáil last week, said: “I’m absolutely delighted with this result for Kilbrittain National school,” Deputy O’Sullivan said.

“The early intervention classroom is such an important service for both children with autism and their families.

Cork South-West TD Christopher O’Sullivan was informed in writing that the NCSE had reviewed the matter and approval has been given to the school for the retention of the early intervention class for 2022/23. Picture: Andy Gibson.

“Well done to the principal, the parents and the staff for fighting this fight. But it’s a fight that should never have happened, and frankly, this service should be rolled out nationwide.

Thanks to Minister Foley and the department for their swift action. Now we need to secure this service for the future.

 

In its letter to Deputy O’Sullivan the NCSE said a new special class is being opened by the school to cater for children transitioning from this year's early intervention class.

“This decision was taken following consideration of the needs of the area and the capacity of the school to make the additional provision,” the letter stated.

