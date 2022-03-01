Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 21:25

Revenue seizes tobacco and cigarettes worth over €50k in Cork town

The tobacco and cigarettes seizure would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €40,000. 
Donal O’Keeffe

Revenue officers have made a seizure of tobacco and cigarettes worth over €50,000 in a Cork town.

Earlier today, as a result of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized 73kgs of roll-your-own tobacco, and 360 cigarettes, following a search, under warrant, of a residential premises in the Kinsale area. 

A spokesperson for Revenue said the unstamped tobacco, branded Turner, Winston Blond, Winston Blue, Camel and Marlborough, and the cigarettes, branded Winston Blue, had a combined estimated retail value of €52,000, which would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €40,000.

A Lituanian national in his 50s was questioned, and investigations are said to be ongoing.

The Revenue spokesperson said the seizure was part of its ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy, and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling are urged to contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number: 1800 295 295.

Irish Water warns of possible Cork disruptions

