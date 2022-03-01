Man charged in connection with drugs seizure in Togher 

A man arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Togher has been charged and is due in court tomorrow morning.

Shortly before 10pm yesterday, gardaí carried out a search of a residence in the Togher area of Cork.

Suspected cannabis herb estimated to be worth €12,480 and amphetamines with a value of €12,600 were discovered by gardaí in an attic.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station.

This evening, gardaí said that the man arrested in connection with the €25,080 drugs seizure in Togher has now been charged.

He will appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning.