Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Man caught with drugs and €35k in cash in Cork is jailed 

The judge suspended the last 18 months of the man's sentence to encourage him 'on the path of keeping away from drugs'. 
Detective Garda Robert Kennedy testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he obtained a warrant to search the home of Miren Rakovac, aged 30, at St Kevin’s Square off Barrack Street, Cork, on October 25, 2020.

Liam Heylin

A CROATIAN national who was caught with a stash of cocaine and cannabis at his home in Cork and €35,000 cash in a bedroom safe has been jailed.

Det Gda Kennedy and his colleagues went to the defendant’s home to carry out the search later that day. They found cocaine with a street value of over €17,000 and cannabis worth over €3,000.

“We also found baggies and an electronic weighing scales. The drugs had a total value of just over €21,000.

“The search continued to the defendant’s bedroom where a safe was located and it contained €35,000 in cash,” Det Gda Kennedy said.

By the time the search was completed, a further €685 in cash and two mobiles phones had been located.

Senior counsel Ray Boland said the accused took responsibility for the drugs and the cash.

“He is a hard-working man and blameless before this offence. He is from Croatia and is living here for some time. He is 30 years old,” Mr Boland said.

“He is working as a chef and he was fully cooperative at all stages. He was of particular assistance in the unlocking of mobile phones.”

Judge Dara Hayes said: “I must take into consideration the deleterious effect of drugs on society and, in this case, the fact that the drugs were predominantly cocaine.

“I will set a sentence of two-and-a-half years. To encourage Mr Rakovac on the path of keeping away from drugs, I will suspend the last 18 months.”

The sentence was imposed on the charge of having drugs for sale or supply.

The charge of having over €35,000 cash being the proceeds of crime was also taken into consideration.

