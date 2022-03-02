Volunteers from two Cork charities to help bring aid to Polish-Ukrainian border

Volunteers from two Cork charities are appealing for donations of thermal clothing, and non-perishable foods, as they prepare a convoy of vans heading for the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Members of Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSAR) have, with Cork Penny Dinners, formed Cork Humanitarian Aid Ireland, and they hope to fill four vans with humanitarian aid, which they will then deliver to Ukrainian refugees along the Polish border.

Caitriona Twomey, Penny Dinners co-ordinator, said the two charities were appealing for donations of cash, thermal clothing, female hygiene products, and non-perishable goods. Picture Dan Linehan

Chris O’Donovan, treasurer of CCMPSAR said the charities plan to leave Cork on Wednesday next and bring humanitarian aid to people desperately in need of help.

“We’re hoping to fill four vans and get the ferry across to France, and then the plan is we won’t stop till we get to the Ukrainian border in Poland.

“Right now there are half-a-million refugees displaced from Ukraine, and by the end of next week it will be multiples of that, so we want to get food and warm clothing to people living in their cars,” Mr O’Donovan said.

Caitriona Twomey, Penny Dinners co-ordinator, said the two charities were appealing for donations of cash, thermal clothing, female hygiene products, and non-perishable goods.

“We are appealing for people to help out, and we are indebted to Bishop Fintan Gavin, who is allowing us to use the visitor’s centre at the North Cathedral as a drop-off point,” Ms Twomey said.

“All our volunteers will pay their own way, with every penny donated going to humanitarian aid, and a full set of accounts will be published,” Mr O’Donovan said.

Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to visit CCMPSAR’s or Penny Dinners’ Facebook pages.