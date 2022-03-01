Irish Water warns of possible Cork disruptions

Irish Water has warned of possible disruption to water supplies in some areas of Cork on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The national water utility company has advised that due to water-main improvement works on the Model Farm Road, some customers may experience a disruption to their water supply from 9pm on Thursday 3 March to 1am on Friday 4 March.

Irish Water said homes and businesses in the following areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages: Edenhall, The Manor, Melbourne Court, Cork Business and Technology Park, Carrigrohane Road, Farranlea Park, Farranlea Road, The Orchard, Bishopstown Park, Victoria Lodge, Woodlawn, The Belfry, Kinloch Court, Bishopstown Avenue, Laburnum Lawn, Laburnum Drive, Laburnum Park, Highfield Lawn, Woodleigh Park, Cherry Grove, Kenley Drive, Kenley Close, Riverside Farm, Dennehys Cross, Victoria Cross, and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that following the completion of improvement works, water supply might take two to three hours to return to normal, with crews endeavouring to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to affected areas.

The spokesperson said Irish Water understood this type of work can be inconvenient and would ensure work crews made every effort to minimise disruption.

Customers are advised to call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to these planned works.

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water website https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/ or on the company’s online Supply and Service map by entering in the search bar on water.ie the following reference number: CCI00044881.