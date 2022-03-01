SouthDoc had no plans to reopen Blackpool clinic despite warning from HSE, emails show

SOUTHDOC management kept centres at Blackpool and Listowel closed for more than a year, despite warnings and admonishments from the HSE, this newspaper can reveal.

SouthDoc is the GP out of hours family doctor service for urgent medical needs in the Cork and Kerry region, and the service gained national attention last year following the prolonged closure of two south-west centres.

In March, 2020, health services across Cork, Kerry and Ireland were curtailed to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

These temporary measures saw the closure of SouthDoc centres in Blackpool and Listowel.

However, it was later revealed that SouthDoc management did not view these closures as temporary.

Despite repeated calls from the HSE, which funds the GP out of hours service, SouthDoc did not reopen its clinics in Blackpool and Listowel until April, 2021, and full service only resumed at both locations later that year.

This is despite the fact that SouthDoc funding from the HSE increased by around €200,000 in the same year, resulting in a budget of more than €7m.

Email correspondence between Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) officials and SouthDoc management obtained by this newspaper under the Freedom of Information Act show the extent of concern from the HSE at the prolonged closure of both clinics, and the numerous refusals and delays from SouthDoc in finally reopening them.

March 14, 2020: Patient contact curtailedas “temporary measure”

In a joint letter from the HSE and SouthDoc, sent to all members of the Oireachtas and Regional Health Forum, it was announced that patient contact was to be curtailed as much as possible.

As a result, several SouthDoc treatment centres, including Blackpool, were to close but, according to the letter, were to be “available as a back-up in the event of contamination” in another centre.

The letter continued: “It is important to note that these measures are temporary measures in order to respond to the challenges being posed by the progression of Covid-19”.

September 18 to 29, 2020: “No plans” to reopen Blackpool Clinic

However, despite claiming in March that these measures were temporary, SouthDoc management revealed just months later that it had no plans to reopen its Blackpool clinic.

Between September 18 and September 29, 2020, CKCH sent several emails to SouthDoc requesting an update on the restoration of services, which would include the reopening of the SouthDoc clinic in Blackpool.

According to the emails, this service restoration was due to take place on October 1, 2020.

CKCH management eventually received a reply from Dr Joanne Montgomery, chairperson of SouthDoc, on October 2.

In the reply, Dr Montgomery stated that “SouthDoc is operating at full capacity and at no time whatsoever was there any diminution of the service”.

She added that “standards, level and quality of service have been maintained”.

Then, the SouthDoc chairperson revealed: “At present, we are not planning on reopening either Listowel or Blackpool treatment centres”.

October 16, 2020: Continued closureposes “serious risk”

Just two weeks after her reply, Dr Montgomery was warned by HSE officials that the continued closure of both SouthDoc clinics in Blackpool and Listowel posed “a serious risk to unnecessary presentations” in the acute hospital setting which, at the time, was dealing with increasing cases of Covid-19 infections.

She was also informed that the continued closure of both clinics was “inconsistent with government, Department of Health, and HSE priorities for the winter season”.

In an email sent on October 16, Majella Daly, primary care services manager for CKCH, laid bare her concerns surrounding the continued closure of the Blackpool and Listowel clinics.

“Your letter, however, outlines that the board are not planning to reopen Listowel or Blackpool treatment centres,” she wrote to Dr Montgomery.

“The HSE have considered this and do not accept this position.”

Ms Daly then highlighted the joint letter sent from HSE and SouthDoc on March 14, 2020, stating that the measures taken at that time were agreed to be temporary.

“As advised to the forum, it was agreed at that time between the management of CKCH and SouthDoc that these were temporary measures only,” she said.

In January, 2021, Southdoc said it could not open the centres as promised because “the Covid situation has deteriorated dramatically since December”.

“Your proposal to continue with the closure of the Blackpool and Listowel centres poses a serious risk to unnecessary presentations to the acute hospital and is inconsistent with government, Department of Health, and HSE priorities for the winter season.

“It is essential that these centres reopen with immediate effect to ameliorate any such risk to increased hospital attendances/admissions,” she added.

“The continuity of out of hours GP services, reinstated in line with the service level agreement, is essential.”

Ms Daly also stated that the health service was, at that time, dealing with “abnormal trends” in demand and, therefore, the information upon which SouthDoc was basing its decision to keep these centres closed was “unreliable”.

She warned that the potential consequence of additional presentations at emergency departments in University Hospital Kerry or Cork University Hospital as a result of these clinic closures “cannot be considered or approved by the management of CKCH”.

“There should be no further consolidation of treatment centres without prior discussion and agreement with the HSE,” she concluded.

October 22, 2020: SouthDoc defendsthe closures

Just six days later, Dr Montgomery replied, defending SouthDoc’s decision to keep both Blackpool and Listowel clinics closed, and reiterating the plans to keep it that way.

Addressing the closure of the Listowel clinic, Dr Montgomery said that the level of doctors in Listowel was inadequate to reopen and sustain the treatment centre due to illness.

On the Blackpool closure, Dr Montgomery said that SouthDoc was advised that Cork city GPs were working “more effectively” from a single treatment centre, adding that the move had reduced the infection risks associated with splitting teams over two centres.

“It has also transpired that it is a safer model for all concerned,” she claimed. “It remains prudent therefore that these two centres remain closed.”

Dr Montgomery also stated that the SouthDoc board of directors “strongly disagreed” with Ms Daly’s contention that the continued closure of both centres posed a serious risk to patients due to unnecessary hospital presentations.

“This is not the case,” claimed Dr Montgomery. “SouthDoc data does not substantiate your statement.”

SouthDoc data from September and most of October in 2020, according to Dr Montgomery, showed an A&E referral rate from SouthDoc of 9.9% and 8% respectively.

“This does not indicate an unusually high or unnecessary presentation rate to A&E, and particularly against the backdrop of a pandemic,” she said, before adding that SouthDoc would welcome any “evidence and analysis” of unnecessary presentations associated with the centre closures.

Responding to Ms Daly’s instruction that any decisions surrounding the future of treatment centres not be taken without HSE consultation and agreement, Dr Montgomery said that “clinical needs must take precedence over operational considerations”.

November 18, 2020: SouthDoc agrees to reopen centres in Blackpool and Listowel

On November 9, 2020, officials from CKCH, including chief officer Michael Fitzgerald, and officials from SouthDoc attended a WebEx meeting to discuss the continued closure of both centres.

In an email sent by Mr Fitzgerald on November 18, he said he appreciated that SouthDoc confirmed the decision to close both Blackpool and Listowel treatment centres was made in the context of the pandemic and was “not a permanent arrangement”.

“I look forward to receiving a plan regarding the reopening of these centres, including anticipated timelines for same.”

Mr Fitzgerald further advised that “no decision with regards to permanent changes to the service can be made without the expressed approval of myself as chief officer or my delegates.”

January, 2021: Delays in reopeningSouthDoc clinics

While 2020 ended with SouthDoc pledging to reopen its clinics in both Blackpool and Listowel, the new year saw delays in the out-of-hours service delivering on that pledge.

An email to CKCH from SouthDoc general manager Máire Hussey revealed the clinics were scheduled to reopen on January 18, 2021.

However, in an email sent to CKCH chief officer Michael Fitzgerald on January 15, Dr Montgomery stated that this was no longer possible due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Cork, Kerry, and across Ireland.

“The Covid situation has deteriorated dramatically since December and what was planned and appropriate then has been superseded by events,” the SouthDoc chair said, adding that the two centres “must remain as is for the present”.

On the same day, Mr Fitzgerald responded, expressing his “deep concern” at SouthDoc’s latest decision, and at the fact that it was made “without advance consultation from your funder, the HSE”.

“I find your lack of consultation on the matter as being, at the very least, a breach of our trust and working arrangements,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald added that SouthDoc had not provided any evidence for this sudden U-turn.

“At the time that you advised me of reinstating the service, we were all very clear we were heading into the third wave [of Covid-19] so this could not have come as a surprise, and I would have thought you would taken that into account when you decided to reinstate the service,” he said.

The CKCH chief officer said he would be arranging a meeting with Dr Montgomery and the SouthDoc board for the following week, and requested any information that the out of hours service used or considered to come to its decision to keep both clinics closed.

He also highlighted the public dissatisfaction at the manner of the reinstatement when it was announced at the end of 2020 and in early 2021, as there were concerns at the time that there would be a downgrading of both services when reopened.

“This about-turn will now add fuel to this position,” he said.

“I also wish to have a full explanation from you in advance and in writing as to why the board did not consult with the HSE, and what was the rationale for not seeking such a consultation, given that was our shared understanding from our previous discussion.

“As it stands at present, I do not accept this decision from SouthDoc and call on you to reinstate the service as agreed.”

However, on January 21, a follow-up email from Mr Fitzgerald revealed that his request for a meeting had not been responded to. He requested an “immediate date” for a meeting.

A response from SouthDoc on the same day revealed plans for a board meeting the following week, and informed Mr Fitzgerald that Dr Montgomery would revert to him following this meeting.

However, by January 27, Mr Fitzgerald had emailed again expressing his disappointment at Dr Montgomery’s failure to attend a meeting despite “numerous requests” from him.

“I am assuming from your lack of response that you are maintaining the position of not reopening the centres at this time,” he said, adding that he would be asking Teresa O’Donovan, head of service, to formally write to the SouthDoc chairperson on this issue.

‘Reputational damage to the HSEand SouthDoc’

On January 29, 2021, Majella Daly wrote an email to SouthDoc chair, Dr Montgomery. In this email, she said that the continued closure of the Blackpool and Listowel clinics, and the resistance within SouthDoc to reopen them on January 18 as agreed, was a “matter of grave concern” to CKCH management.

“Given that the public was aware of the plan to reopen, this change resulted in reputational damage to both the HSE and SouthDoc,” Ms Daly stated.

She also expressed her concern at SouthDoc’s apparent unwillingness to attend a meeting with the HSE, despite Mr Fitzgerald’s requests.

“In the interest of restoring our good relationship”, Ms Daly requested that Dr Montgomery respond to her email by February 2 with a suitable date for a virtual meeting before the close of business on Friday, February 5.

“If I do not hear from you, we have no option but to consider issuing a performance notice to SouthDoc as outlined in the service agreement,” she warned.

April 1, 2021: SouthDoc agrees to reopen centres in Blackpool and Listowel... again

According to HSE data, there was no email correspondence between HSE or SouthDoc officials on the topic of these clinics for a number of months.

However, on April 1, 2021, SouthDoc management agreed, once again, to reopen both clinics in Blackpool and Listowel for “scheduled appointments” towards the end of the month, due to the fact that the vaccination programme was underway and the government was expected to ease restrictions.

In a reply sent on April 20, Michael Fitzgerald requested a commitment for the full reopening of both clinics, and a date for the same, and recalled how previous requests from his office had gone unanswered.

Responding the next day, Dr Montgomery stated that the Listowel centre was already operational for scheduled appointments, and that the Blackpool clinic would reopen for the same the following week.

September. 2021: Full service finallyresumes at Blackpool

It was not until September, 2021, that full service resumed at both SouthDoc centres in Blackpool and Listowel.

Following a meeting of the SouthDoc board in June, which was attended by two CKCH officials, SouthDoc management sent an email to Michael Fitzgerald stating that Listowel would reopen fully the following month, while normal service would resume at Blackpool in September, 2021.

Normal service did resume at both centres later that year, but the issue had gained national attention having been raised by TDs across the Cork and Kerry region.

A spokesperson for CKCH said that the local HSE services and SouthDoc “continue to work collaboratively on delivery of out of hours services within the Cork and Kerry region”.

“SouthDoc provides an integral service within Cork and Kerry and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare values the contribution of all GPs involved in the service.

“Cork Kerry Community Healthcare continues to strategically plan with SouthDoc in relation to delivering out of hours services into the future,” she added.

SouthDoc was contacted multiple times for comment.