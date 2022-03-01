Motorist caught doing almost 90km/h in built-up area of Cork this morning

A motorist who was caught travelling at 89km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Skehard Road in the city was just one of 123 drivers nationally found to be flouting the speed limit by Gardaí this morning.

Gardaí are today conducting a national speed enforcement operation for a 24-hour period which commenced at 7am.

During the first two hours of national 'Slow Down Day', An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 24,922 vehicles and detected 123 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

In addition to the motorist caught speeding on the Skehard Road this morning, another motorist was recorded travelling at 118km/h in a 100km/h zone on the M8 in Riverstown, Glanmire.

'Slow Down Day' supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, is aimed at reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding and increasing compliance with speed limits as well as acting as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective of the operation is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

Speaking ahead of national 'Slow Down Day' yesterday, Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, appealed to all road users to support Gardaí in their efforts to keep people safe on Irish roads.

"Please slow down, check your speed, drive safely, not only on national 'Slow Down Day' but every day," Chief Superintendent Hennebry continued.

National 'Slow Down Day' is to run until 7am tomorrow.