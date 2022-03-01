Novartis Ringaskiddy to be acquired by global manufacturing company

NOVARTIS has announced today that it has reached an agreement with Sterling Pharma Solutions (Sterling), a leading global development and manufacturing company, to divest Novartis Ringaskiddy Limited Pharmaceutical facility (NRL), located in Cork, Ireland.

The transaction is expected to be formally closed by both parties in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As part of the agreement, Sterling will produce medicines in Ireland for Novartis.

Novartis Ireland currently employs about 1,500 people across three locations in Cork and Dublin.

A statement this morning said: "This move is a continuation of the site's transformation journey to support a more sustainable future. The agreement with Sterling will secure the continued manufacturing of medicines and significant expertise in Ringaskiddy.

"Sterling was selected, following an in-depth assessment process to identify the best fit for Novartis in terms of quality, services, culture and values, and to secure a sustainable future for the NRL associates."

Maeve Byrne, NRL Managing Director said: “We are very proud of our colleagues, who have achieved an excellent reputation for high quality, reliable production over the last 27 years. We are pleased to have secured the continued manufacturing of Novartis medicines in Ringaskiddy by Sterling, as well as to support the sustainability of jobs with significant expertise.”

Audrey Derveloy, Country President of Novartis in Ireland said, “It has been a source of great pride over the years to be able to tell medical practitioners that many Novartis products are made right here in Ireland.

"I would like to thank all our colleagues at Novartis Ringaskiddy for their ongoing commitment, and to assure them that we will support them throughout the transition process.”

A company statement continued: "The Ringaskiddy Campus will continue to play an important role in producing medicine for Novartis. The site has recently secured a 16 million US dollar investment from Novartis to manufacture a strategic raw material for a significant cardiovascular medicine. Sterling will also manufacture Novartis medicines in the areas of immunology and oncology on the site."