Gardaí to conduct 24-hour national ‘Slow Down’ operation from tomorrow

Gardaí are to conduct a national speed enforcement operation for a 24-hour period commencing at 7am tomorrow.

‘Slow Down Day’ supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, is aimed at reminding drivers of the dangers of speeding and increasing compliance with speed limits as well as acting as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The overall objective of the operation is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions, confirmed by an RSA report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 which found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one-third of all fatal collisions during that time.

The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.

“Firstly I would like to thank the majority of those who travel within the speed limits,” Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said, commenting ahead of national ‘Slow Down Day’.

“However, our enforcement operations continue to detect motorists traveling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits.

“This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists.

“This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives.”

As a general rule, a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

“I’m appealing to all road users to support us in our efforts to keep everybody safe on our roads.

“Please slow down, check your speed, drive safely, not only on national Slow Down Day but every day,” Chief Superintendent Hennebry continued.

Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, said excessive speed continues to be “a leading contributory factor in fatal and serious injury collisions in Ireland and internationally”.

“It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

“Evidence shows that many drivers are choosing to speed in our towns, villages and on rural roads.

“The RSA’s Free Speed observational study found that half of all drivers (52%) were observed speeding on urban roads and over a quarter (27%) were speeding on rural roads.

“This National Slow Down Day, and indeed every day, please remember the faster you drive, the more likely you are to crash which could result in death or serious injury.

“Slow down – drive at a speed that is appropriate to the conditions and your experience and remember a speed limit is not a target," he continued.

Gardaí say the operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 speed enforcement zones and will run until 7am on Wednesday.