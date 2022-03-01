'I wanted to do one fast thing to get the debt away': Cork man caught with heroin is sentenced 

A heroin dealer known as Casper has been sentenced for another drug-dealing offence where he was caught with a €3,200 stash of heroin at his home – claiming “I wanted to do one fast thing to get the debt away.”

Detective Garda Paul Leahy gave evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court of the search of the home of 32-year-old Alan Morey in Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, on April 6 2021.

Two bags containing heroin were found in his home with a total street value of €3,200. Morey also had a digital weighing scales and two mobile phones.

When gardaí arrived with a search warrant they asked if he had any drugs he denied having any. However, the items were found in a cupboard in the kitchen.

Alan Morey said when he was first brought before the courts in relation to this case, “I was off everything for a while. The debt came back and I wanted to do one fast thing to get the debt away.”

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court Judge Dara Hayes said, “He was doing this to feed his own habit and fund the drug debt he had. Heroin is a particularly serious drug and has a particularly pernicious effect on society and on communities.

“While the quantity of drugs was substantially lower than in the last matter it is also a serious offence, all the more so when it is a person who is actively dealing it.

“The most significant mitigating factor is the signed plea. A plea is always valuable. It saves the time and resources of gardaí and of the courts.

“He had come to significant garda attention coming up to this incident. I will impose a sentence of two and a half years consecutive to the sentence he is serving but suspended on his release from prison.”

A sentence of 18 months was imposed on him a fortnight ago. When Judge Hayes referred to the €3,200 worth of drugs being less than the last amount this referred to €17,000 worth of heroin with which he was caught with on November 1 2020 at Kent Railway Station, after he disembarked from the Dublin train in Cork.

Morey had the heroin with a street value of more than €17,000.

“At first he said it was for personal use. He said he was a chronic drugs user. Later he said he was feeding a habit and had ten customers. He said he travelled to Dublin two or three times before,” Det. Garda Leahy said.

Sinead Behan defence barrister said the accused had some personal tragedies that catapulted him into a deeper drug problem.