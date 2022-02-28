Woman carrying baseball bat at scene of violent incident in Cork pleads guilty to her part in offence 

A woman carrying a baseball bat at the scene of a violent incident on Barrack Street in Cork pleaded guilty to her part in the offence.

Detective Garda Myles Moran testified that the incident occurred more than three years ago on Barrack Street in Cork, and he said that in fairness to the accused woman, Sara Heaphy, “It should be said from the outset that Sara Heaphy played a very passive role in relation to this violent incident.”

The detective said that on November 10 2018 a man called to a house at 40 Barrack Street carrying a scaffold pole and he was in the company of another man, who is since deceased.

“A violent incident ensued. Because of the males calling to the house a number of people came out of the house,” Det. Garda Moran said.

One of those who came out of 40 Barrack Street at lunchtime on that date in 2018 was Sara Heaphy, 31.

She was the last person to emerge as an altercation was taking place between a number of other parties.

“She had a baseball bat and she went towards the group when they were fighting and she backed off,” Det. Garda Moran said.

The accused made full and frank admissions when she was interviewed in relation to the matter.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, said Ms Heaphy was living in the house at Barrack Street at the time when there was this call to her home.

Ms Behan put it to the investigating detective that the action taken by the accused on the occasion was passive.

Det. Garda Moran agreed, “It was more a defensive role than an aggressive role.”

Ms Behan said the defendant was acting in a protective manner.

The barrister added, “One can almost understand her action. This has been stressful for her.”

Judge Dara Hayes said he was considering the imposition of a community service order in respect of Sara Heaphy’s plea of guilty to the charge of engaging in a violent disorder.

The judge adjourned this matter for a report on her suitability for community service.