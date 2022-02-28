Van Morrison to play Cork Opera House this summer

Van Morrison has announced an intimate date at Cork Opera House in June.

June 27 will see Van Morrison take to the stage with tickets on sale this Friday at 9am via Cork Opera House Box Office or ticketmaster.ie.

Born in 1945, Van heard his Shipyard worker father’s collection of blues, country and gospel early in life and fed off musical greats such as Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, Muddy Waters, Mahalia Jackson and Leadbelly.

He was a travelling musician at 13 and singing, playing guitar and sax, in several bands, before forming Them in 1964.

Those talents found a full range in Van’s solo career. After working with Them’s New York producer Bert Berns on the Top 40 pop hit ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ (1967), Morrison moved to another realm and released multiple albums from 1968 to 1973.

Mapping out a richly varied musical course throughout the 70s he shone among an all-star cast including Bob Dylan and Muddy Waters on The Band’s Last Waltz.

In his lifetime, Van Morrison has won many awards and accolades, including a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, six Grammys, honourary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, and entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 9am.