Healthy Ireland strategy launched by Cork County Council

Martha Brennan

A NEW health strategy has been launched by Cork County Council to enhance the wellbeing of people living in Cork.

The Healthy Ireland Cork County Strategy follows the Healthy Ireland Framework with a focus on physical activity, healthy weight, sexual health, mental health, positive ageing, and more.

The strategy was launched this week by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, and Minister of State for Public Health Frank Feighan at Cork County Hall.

“This strategy sets a path for Cork County Council, along with its strategic partners, toward increasing the proportion of people in County Cork who are healthy at all stages of life, a key goal of Healthy Ireland," Cllr Coughlan said. 

"The mission of our pathway is to support the ability of our community to enjoy physical and mental health and wellbeing in a more inclusive county where people will be further supported to achieve their full potential.”

Before travelling to County Hall, Minister Feighan paid a visit to the Farm of Mary Connolly in Glenville, a social farming initiative.

“We highly commend Cork County Council and the Local Community Development Committee for their exemplary utilisation of the Community Mental Health Fund through Healthy Ireland. With their engagement of this social farming initiative, they have identified a high quality, community beneficial scheme which provides opportunities to all, developing skills, enhancing health and wellbeing for all," Mr Feighan said.

Mr Feighan also met with recipients of the Council’s Older Adult Activity Pack, an initiative funded through Healthy Ireland and Pobal in February 2021 that brought activity packs to over 2,000 homes in Cork during lockdown.

“Cork County Council’s Healthy County Strategy leads the way in the support of a healthy society throughout County Cork," Mr Feighan said.

"The implementation of this strategy will result in benefits for all members of the community and this framework aligns with our national mission and strategic goals through Healthy Ireland on a national level” 

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added: “In Cork County Council, we are committed to supporting and facilitating the quality of life offering for the people of Cork County. 

"Our plan outlines the direction and objectives for enhancing health and wellbeing which we aim to achieve over the coming three years of this strategy and beyond.” 

