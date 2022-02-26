Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 17:32

Man charged with murder of Conor Quinn in Cork in 2018 

Tyler Jackson was charged with the fatal stabbing at Bridge Street in Mallow. 
Tyler Jackson (pictured in white shirt)  arriving at a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Saturday. 

Olivia Kelleher

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Conor Quinn, who died following a stabbing incident in Mallow, Co Cork in July of 2018.

Tyler Jackson of Ballydaheen West, Mallow, Co Cork appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court this afternoon. He was charged with the fatal stabbing of the father of one at Bridge Street in the town on July 12, 2018.

Evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the 24 year old was given by Det Sgt Hugh Twomey. 

Arrested at Dublin airport 

He told Judge Joanne Carroll that he arrested Mr Jackson at Dublin Airport yesterday and brought him to Mallow Garda Station for questioning. 

He said Mr Jackson made no reply when he was formally charged with the murder of Conor Quinn.

Inspector Tony O'Sullivan told the court that the DPP had directed a trial by indictment in the Central Criminal Court. Gardai applied for a remand in custody in the case which was granted by Judge Carroll. Mr Jackson will appear before the district court in Mallow again on March 1 next via video link from prison.

Mr Jackson, who was wearing a white shirt and dark trousers, did not speak during the brief court hearing.

In custody in UK 

His solicitor, Tim Kenneally, said that Mr Jackson had been in custody in the UK in relation to the matter since November 4, 2021.

He requested that his client receive appropriate medical and psychological intervention in Cork Prison. He stated that Mr Jackson had been receiving treatment while in the UK for issues relating to his mental health.

Judge Carroll agreed to direct that the defendant receive the relevant and appropriate medical care whilst in custody. No bail application was made in the case as bail can be only be granted in the High Court when a person is facing a murder charge.

Judge Carroll will rule on the issue of the granting of free legal aid in the case next week once she is furnished supporting statements in relation the means of the defendant.

