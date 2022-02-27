Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 08:47

Cork court: Sentencing for distribution of child pornography adjourned

He was also charged with having a total of 971 images, which included 409 images of sexual activity with a child. 
Judge Dara Hayes remanded the accused man on continuing.

A 44-year-old man from Bishopstown who signed pleas of guilty to the distribution of child pornography last year and other related charges had sentencing in his case further adjourned until November.

Owen Rea of Westgate Road, Bishopstown, Cork, admitted that on unknown dates between April 10 and 22, 2020, within the state in the district court area of Cork city he did knowingly distribute child pornography using electronic service provider, Telegram, for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show.

A second distribution charge in the same terms refers to another electronic service provider, KIK.

The third charges states that on April 12 2020 at an unknown location within the state he did knowingly produce text conversation using KIK and a Samsung Galaxy S7 between two named usernames, which involved a conversation detailing the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old child, which is deemed child pornography, for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show.

The last charge was for having at his home at Westgate Road on a Samsung Galaxy S7 a total of 971 images which consisted of 409 images of sexual activity with a child and 562 images where a child’s genitalia was exposed/displayed and a total of 129 movies consisting of 104 videos of sexual activity with a child and 25 videos where a child’s genitalia was exposed/displayed.

Judge Dara Hayes remanded the accused man on continuing bail for sentencing on November 24.

