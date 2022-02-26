Plans for Cork playground projects

CORK County Council has published tender documents for two playground projects.

The first relates to a project for Little Island, which involves the refurbishment of existing play items and safety surfacing, and the installation of new play features, equipment, safety surfacing, and paths.

A description of the works states that the total cost of the playground should not exceed €100,000 including Vat.

“We are awaiting the outcome of additional grant funding, which could see an additional €40,000 available,” the council states.

"Therefore, we are asking for a design that could suit the lower budget but accommodate additional units and area should the additional grant be awarded.”

A council spokesperson told The Echo that Cork County Council is funding the project with a contribution from the local community.

“The overall budget, which will determine the extent of the project, has yet to be finalised. The project consists of renovating and adding to the current playground at Carrigrenan, Little Island,” the spokesperson added.

The deadline for tender applications is 4pm on March 18.

Spike Island plan

The council is also seeking a design proposal for a small play space adjacent to the on-site cafe on Spike Island.

It says the play space “should not be visually intrusive to the historic setting” and “any positive links to the island history and creation of role play areas are important”.

A spokesperson told The Echo that the council has allocated a budget of €50,000 for the play space and it was aiming to have it in place by the summer.

The deadline for tender applications is also 4pm on March 18.