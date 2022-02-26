Cork group raises concerns over unregistered rentals 

A CORK community group has raised concerns with the Rental Tenancies Board (RTB) about a number of possible unregistered tenancies in Cork City.

The Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association said: “Checks carried out over five years have found that over 60% [of private rental properties in the area] are not registered with the RTB.

“A similar survey carried out recently by residents living close to the University of Limerick shows similar rates of non-registration.

"If these statistics are replicated across the country, it would result in approximately 300,000 privately rented properties not being registered with the RTB.”

The association said that they had been forwarding their studies to the RTB since 2017 but felt there had been little change.

“The non-compliance by landlords on their statutory requirement has serious consequences for tenants, neighbours and the local community,” said association chairperson Catherine Clancy.

“The association believes the consistency of non-registration of privately rented properties over many years requires a complete system change within the RTB if it is to fulfill its legal obligations.

The RTB confirmed that a residents group had raised concerns with it in relation to possible unregistered tenancies in the Cork City area and said that action would be taken where necessary.

A spokesperson said: “The RTB takes the matter of unregistered tenancies very seriously.

"We appreciate when members of the public contact us in relation to such matters and we are committed to following up on all such concerns.

"Where necessary, appropriate enforcement action will be initiated where a landlord continues to operate in default of their obligation to register tenancies.”