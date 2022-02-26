Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 10:50

Man due in court in relation to investigation of 2018 Cork murder 

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a man has been charged in relation to the investigation into the murder. 
Man due in court in relation to investigation of 2018 Cork murder 

24-year-old Conor Quinn died shortly after being stabbed once by another man, on Bridge Street in Mallow. 

Echo reporter

A man is due to appear in court in Cork later today in connection with the murder of a young man in Mallow almost four years ago. 

24-year-old Conor Quinn died shortly after being stabbed once by another man, on Bridge Street in Mallow, on July 12, 2018.

Conor Quinn
Conor Quinn

Conor died just days before his partner, Stephanie, gave birth to his son, Conor Junior.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a man has been charged in relation to the investigation.  

"Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his 20s, in relation to the investigation into the murder of Conor Quinn in Mallow, Co. Cork on 12th July 2018," a spokesperson said.

"The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court today, Saturday 26th February 2022 at 4.00pm." 

More in this section

USA, Arizona, near Tucson, Sonora Desert, Saguaro cactus at sunset Cork man found with mescaline powder from a cactus wins appeal against drugs conviction
'I don’t feel safe walking around': Young woman whose face was slashed weeps in Cork court  'I don’t feel safe walking around': Young woman whose face was slashed weeps in Cork court 
Architect designing a commercial building Pubs to homes plan: Residential potential for disused pubs in Cork
cork courtcork crime
Popular 'Live at the Marquee' act cancels summer gig in Cork

Popular 'Live at the Marquee' act cancels summer gig in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest


Check out the winners of 15th Annual EchoLive Women in Sport Awards 
See the winners here



National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more