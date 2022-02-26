Man due in court in relation to investigation of 2018 Cork murder 

A man is due to appear in court in Cork later today in connection with the murder of a young man in Mallow almost four years ago.

24-year-old Conor Quinn died shortly after being stabbed once by another man, on Bridge Street in Mallow, on July 12, 2018.

Conor Quinn

Conor died just days before his partner, Stephanie, gave birth to his son, Conor Junior.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that a man has been charged in relation to the investigation.

"Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his 20s, in relation to the investigation into the murder of Conor Quinn in Mallow, Co. Cork on 12th July 2018," a spokesperson said.

"The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court today, Saturday 26th February 2022 at 4.00pm."