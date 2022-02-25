Government will not oppose bill to see changes to hospital parking charges

THE Government will not oppose a new bill that would see parking fees scrapped for people attending outpatient appointments at public hospitals.

The private members’ bill was brought forward in the Dáil by the Aontú party and provides for an entitlement to free parking for up to three hours where the occupant of the vehicle, either the driver or a passenger, is attending a public hospital.

Aontú Cork North West representative Becky Kealy said that she was delighted to see the bill move to the second stage last week.

“Every day hundreds of people get earth-shattering diagnoses that affect their health and lives to their core,” Ms Kealy said.

“What many people don’t realise is the financial toll it can take. Within that cost, a growing concern is the cost of parking.

“State-run hospitals took in €12m in 2020 in car parking charges, many of which are collected through arrangements with private companies, with over €100m collected since 2012. These car parking charges are in many ways a tax on cancer patients and other patients with serious long-term illnesses.”

Currently, patients, carers, and visitors can park at Cork University Hospital for €2.70 an hour at a maximum cost of €10 a day. Parents of children attending outpatient appointments pay €5 per day and cancer patients receiving daily treatment pay €5 per week. Dialysis patients are entitled to free designated car parking.

Q-Park is the official parking provider for the Mercy University Hospital. The nearest car park to the hospital is located a four-minute walk away and charges €3.70 an hour. Patients and visitors pay a reduced rate of €7 for 24 hours.

The Programme for Government commits to introducing a cap on the maximum daily charge for car parking for patients and visitors at all public hospitals, where possible, and to introduce flexible passes for patients and their families.

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frankie Feighan, said: “The question of car park charges for those attending hospitals and the financial burden this can place on patients is well recognised,” said Mr Feighan.

“Consideration is being given to how best to ensure this commitment is addressed.”