Cork burglary victim is ‘too nervous’ to return home

77-year-old Gerry O’Halloran and his sister Mary O’Halloran were threatened by a male intruder during the course of an aggravated burglary at a house on Boyce’s Street in Gurranabraher on the northside of Cork city recently.
Advocate for the elderly Paddy O’Brien has said that the victim of a recent violent burglary in the city is “too nervous” to return home and has called on Cork City Council to supply him with a place to stay. Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

Advocate for the elderly Paddy O’Brien has said that the victim of a recent violent burglary in the city is “too nervous” to return home and has called on Cork City Council to supply him with a place to stay.

Mr O’Brien said that Mr O’Halloran, who he described as a real quiet, lovely, kind person, is still in shock following the incident and that there are “too many bad memories now” at his home on Boyce’s Street.

“He said it’s the first thing he remembers every morning when he wakes.

Fright

“He never thought this would happen to him, to get this awful fright at 77 years of age. He doesn’t want to go back to that area again,” Mr O’Brien said.

He called on the City Council to intervene and provide Mr O’Halloran with accommodation.

“He’s happy where he is at the moment and knows it’s only a temporary situation.

“He would prefer now to have his own place and get that independence and he would be able to manage on his own.

“He doesn’t mind where he will be located as long as he is not back there in that house. It was a desperate thing to happen,” Mr O’Brien said.

He also urged people of all ages to be extra vigilant and to lock doors and windows at night, not to speak to strangers at their front doors and to enquire about investing in alarms.

