Driver who lost control and collided head-on with another vehicle sentenced

AN East Cork man driving on a night of sub-zero temperatures lost control on a double bend and collided head-on with another car causing serious injuries to a couple travelling in it. Judge Dara Hayes imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence, fully suspended on the basis of the absence of any aggravating factors.

The judge said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the case against Aaron O’Connell, aged 20, of Joseph Ahern Terrace, Knockgriffin, Midleton, was a very serious case in terms of the seriousness of the injuries to the couple in the car coming in the opposite direction who did nothing wrong.

However, the judge also remarked on the absence of aggravating factors. There was no alcohol, no speeding, no defectiveness in the vehicle, no previous convictions and the driver was fully insured.

Detective Garda Cormac Ryan said the conditions were icy and the road at the scene of the accident at Carrigoona, Midleton, had been gritted earlier. The young motorist lost control on a double bend and went to his incorrect side colliding with the car in which the injured couple were travelling.

Aaron O’Connell pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious injuries.

Judge Hayes said the dangerous aspect of the driving was failing to adjust to the conditions that prevailed on the night.

The injured man sustained injuries including a bleed on the brain and the young woman’s injuries included a spinal fracture, Det Garda Ryan said.

As well as the suspended jail term the accused was disqualified from driving for six years.