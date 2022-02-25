Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 16:41

French fisherman fined for illegally catching spurdog shark off Cork coast

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a fine of €7,500 and ordered the consequential confiscation of his fish valued at €14,500 and gear worth €5,000.
Thierry Priol of Brittany, France, pleaded guilty to a charge that on April 30 2021 he did retain onboard the foreign sea fishing vessel, Ronsard, a quantity of prohibited species, namely spurdog, a type of small shark. File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell

Liam Heylin

The illegal catching of spurdog shark off the coast of Cork cost a French fisherman €27,000 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court even though his solicitor described it as an honest mistake with no commercial benefit.

Dermot Conway, solicitor, said there was no commercial advantage to the accused keeping the catch of spurdog on board. He said it was an accidental by-catch that occurred when the fishermen were catching hake.

Donal McCarthy prosecution barrister accepted the defendant was properly licensed to fish in the area at the time.

Mr Conway said 80% of the catch was hake and that the skipper could not guarantee what species he would catch in his nets and that on this occasion there was a by-catch of spurdog. He made admissions immediately.

“He should have discarded at sea. But there was a ban on discarding catch. He forgot that there was an exception for discarding spurdog. The general exception is spurdog. 

"It was recorded in his logbook so there was no attempt to hide it. There was full cooperation. The accused has since retired from fishing.

“No fish producer would be able to commercially sell it on. It is closer to an honest mistake than a criminal act. There was no commercial benefit from it,” Mr Conway, solicitor, said.

cork court
<p>The injured party wept in the witness box as she described herself being scarred for life and being reminded of the assault every time she looks in the mirror or sees a photograph.</p>

'I don’t feel safe walking around': Young woman whose face was slashed weeps in Cork court 

