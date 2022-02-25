Sara: Minding puppies is full on but I love it

Helping out because she can, is the main reason 35-year-old program manager Sara Southard became a volunteer with Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, although the adorable furry friends are a big plus.

AADI is a Cork based charity that trains and places highly skilled autism assistance dogs with families that need them.

Sara, from Detroit, Michigan is working for Stryker in Ireland since 2019 and living in Cork since 2020 and she said from the day she started working there was an AADI dog in the office.

“I thought I hit the jackpot with places to work! Learning more about that dog and AADI generally made it easy to decide to help. I love dogs but, unfortunately, couldn’t necessarily committ to having one of my own with my work schedule.” Then in April 2020, during the first lockdown, Sara got her first AADI puppy, Ernie.

Sara said minding puppies is a full-on task, but she loves it.

"They are living beings with needs, personalities, the desire to learn and play and be curious. Think of it like having a new baby, except this one is furry, has teeth and doesn’t toilet in a nappy. In all seriousness though, we’re up about 6am for a toilet, we go back to sleep until about 7am until it’s breakfast time. Then this lucky guy goes back to sleep again after that, I start my work day, we navigate walks and playing between meetings, we do two more mid-day meals, I try to explain what that barking/chewing/whining/scratching noise is in the background of all of my work calls, we do more playing and dinner and snuggles, and then we do it all again the next day. It is certainly a 24/7 commitment!” Sara said while having an AADI pup can be stressful, it has helped her to grow as a person.

Sara Southard's AADI puppy, Jackson

“It has forced me to chill out and not sweat the small stuff. There’s sometimes mud on the floor now; sometimes a jumper gets a snag on it from a puppy who’s excited to see you. Sometimes it’s not quiet in the background of my meetings; sometimes I don’t get a perfect eight hours of beauty rest because the puppy has to wee in the night, sometimes we have to readjust plans and schedules to make sure everyone has what they need throughout the day, but that is OK!”

Sara said it is more than OK. “It’s good to be flexible and volunteering with AADI has taught me that. I don’t have to be wound up so tight. Life is a journey and I’m much better equipped to go with the flow now.”

The Stryker manager who lives in Glanmire with her boyfriend Kevin said that she has formed new friendships here in Cork thanks to her furry companions.

“I can honestly say 90% of the friends I’ve made since I’ve been here are becuase of these dogs. Having them in my life has been a natural way to meet and interact with other like-minded people as well as to get myself outside and even out of my comfort zone by going places and doing things the dogs would like to do.” Explaining why she wanted to get involved with the charity organisation, Sara said: “I feel very strongly about acknowledging privilege and I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I am able to help others. What I sacrifice in my day could be stressful at the time, but would be perhaps quite trivial compared to what someone else might be gaining.”

Sara Southard's AADI puppy, Ernie

Sara said volunteering is also a powerful lesson in selflessness for her and everyone around her, including nieces, nephews and neighbourhood kids.

Sara Southard's AADI puppy, Ernie

“There are so many good lessons associated with fostering with AADI, especially when I see how this is impacting the children in my life. For them to be learning that even if something is hard (waking up early for a dawn walk) or sad (when the dog leaves our house to go to its forever home), we’ve done something really amazing for someone else.” The AADI volunteer encouraged others to consider sharing their home with one of these adorable little fur balls.

“AADI is always looking for fosterers. The more dogs we can get into the network, the more children with Autism we can help. If you were ever interested or curious about what you might be able to do, there is a puppy fostering webinar on the February 24 at 3pm.”