Cork Lifelong Learning Festival set to make a return with over 350 free events

THE popular Cork Lifelong Learning Festival is set to make a return later this spring after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Organisers of the festival, which has been running since 2004, say they have been overwhelmed by a hugely positive response to their call-out for learning events to form part of the week of activities from April 4-10.

For the 2022 festival, it is planned that almost 350 individual lifelong learning events will take place all over Cork city.

One of the key aspects of the festival over the years is the opportunity for members of the public regardless of age, interest, or abilities to ‘give it a go’ and learn something new.

"Cork is recognised globally as an exceptional example of a UNESCO Learning City and the Cork Lifelong Learning Festival is the foundation for this," Festival Chair Willie McAuliffe said.

"We are simply thrilled that over 300 of this year’s events are scheduled take place ‘face to face’ with the remaining events taking place online or with an online element.

Pictured in 2018: President Michael D. Higgins with students from Music Generation after a performance in Cork City Library for the Cork Life Long Learning Festival. Picture: Darragh Kane

"There is a real appetite in Cork for learning and we owe a debt of gratitude to our event hosts who haven’t forgotten the festival and are back to join us in celebrating Lifelong Learning the way Cork does best."

The festival promotes and celebrates learning of all kinds, across all ages, interests and abilities.

The festival’s motto is 'Investigate, Participate, Celebrate', and the public can do that by taking part in workshops or classes, watching demonstrations, trying out new skills, and seeing others; from the young to the old, show off what they are learning.

Learning is promoted as fun with events including performances, debates, taster sessions, tours, displays and demonstrations.

These free events, hosted by volunteers, take place right across the city in a variety of venues indoors and out; including libraries, museums, community centres, parks, sports grounds, private businesses and in the city's green spaces.

The free printed festival programme is currently in production and will soon be available in Cork City libraries, from host venues and online.