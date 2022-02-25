Taoiseach opens new health clinic in Cork

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has officially opened a new, state-of-the-art occupational health clinic in Cork City.

The new clinic is owed by Cognate Health, a leading provider of occupational health services in Ireland, and the company has invested €400,000 in renovating its 6,200-square-foot facility on Ballintemple's Boreenmanna Road.

Cognate Health counts Laya Healthcare, Spectrum Health and Mater Private among its partners, working with over 2,000 client companies ranging across the business spectrum from start-ups to large multi-nationals.

Speaking at the official opening, the Taoiseach congratulated Cognate Health on its new fit-for-purpose, sustainably led clinic.

“Strong occupational health services are part of the foundation of an economy that supports both employers and employees, and I’m delighted to see Cognate Health grow and innovate to extend their services to even more businesses,” Mr Martin said.

The company envisages that its new Ballintemple facility will drive change in occupational health delivery, with further expansion in 2022 enabling it to support over 180,000 employees in its client companies.

Cognate Health Limited was established in 2018 and has developed the largest network of occupational health physicians in the country.

Cognate CEO, Paula Cogan said the company prides itself in providing the most progressive services available, such as chief medical officer consultancy to support employers as they plan for a changing work environment, and a range of health and wellbeing services.

“We want to offer the most fit-for-purpose occupational health services in Ireland that reflect the changing work environment, and we are delighted our new clinic will enable us to do this,” Ms Cogan said.

“As we further grow our offering, we can meet the ever-increasing needs of employers across the country to ensure they are compliant in all aspects of employee health and safety legislation.

“Our occupational health clinicians have international expertise and can provide consultations in eight languages for the diverse Irish business community,” she added.