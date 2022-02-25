'Morale is at an all-time low': Cork paramedic complains of burnout and staff shortages

A CORK paramedic has raised fears about the impact of staff shortages on the ambulance service in Cork city and county, with members of the Defence Forces called in to assist the service in recent weeks.

The frontline worker told The Echo that the staff shortage, which is particularly prominent in Cork City, has resulted in paramedics from all over Cork county and other counties in Munster being moved around to cover shifts.

The paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, said exhausted staff members are often required to work beyond their 12-hour-shift.

“Staffing levels are very low and that has led to shifts dropping all over the county,” the paramedic said.

“The big problem is the lack of staff available in Cork City, which means they, in turn, are drawing from throughout Cork county, Kerry, Waterford and Tipperary. We meet paramedics from Nenagh and Dungarvan on a regular basis throughout Cork.

“This then has a knock-on effect on all the other counties and areas which are left vulnerable.”

“I did a 16-hour shift last weekend,” he said.

“That is the norm now rather than the exception. We want to go home to our families, but we don’t have a choice.”

The paramedic, who has years of experience, said colleagues are leaving the ambulance service due to burnout and low morale.

LOW MORALE

“Morale is at an all-time low,” he said.

“I know of at least six paramedics who have left their roles in the last two months. They are burnt out and just sick of it. The career is not worth it.

“They are struggling to recruit new staff as our pay and conditions are not satisfactory. Very few people want to join the service when you consider the work we must do and how bad it has gotten in recent years.

“This issue in relation to staff shortages is going on for years, and predates Covid. The recruitment levels now are so low that they can’t come anywhere near making up the difference between people leaving the job and retiring.”

The paramedic is sharing his story in the hope that things will improve in the ambulance service in Cork City and county.

“It is very sad, especially when you see army personnel helping out,” he said.

“They have their own medical personnel, and they are doing calls. They have been helping a lot more regularly in recent times due to staffing shortages.

“An email from management also said that the Cork City Fire Brigade have been requested to attend emergency calls due to a lack of ambulance cover in the area. However, in emergency medical calls, their personnel can’t transport patients to hospital, and they still must wait for the ambulance.

“It is important to let the public know how things are at present as they deserve a better service. When people call for an ambulance and they are told it is on the way, this ambulance could be anywhere up to two hours away.”

A spokesperson for the HSE told The Echo that the National Ambulance Service has escalated its surge response to Level 3 in recent weeks to cater for the increased demand, stating: “NAS has a surge plan in place which represents a national approach to capacity planning intended to enable a consistent sector approach to patient safety, risk mitigation, as well as system and resilience understanding at times of escalating pressure.

“It provides systems partners and stakeholders with a clear visual representation of the issues faced and actions being considered and taken. The plan has four levels of escalation.

“In recent weeks, in response to demand which exceeded capacity, which was also affected by Covid, NAS escalated its surge response to Level 3 which includes seeking support from external service providers who are licensed by the Pre Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC). Such providers include the Defence Forces, private ambulance companies and voluntary ambulance services.

“NAS are asking the public to help us help you by considering all care options available and only call 999 if it is an emergency.”