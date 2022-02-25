'Morale is at an all-time low': Cork paramedic complains of burnout and staff shortages

The frontline worker toldthat the staff shortage, which is particularly prominent in Cork City, has resulted in paramedics from all over Cork county and other counties in Munster being moved around to cover shifts.
The paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, said exhausted staff members are often required to work beyond their 12-hour-shift.
“Staffing levels are very low and that has led to shifts dropping all over the county,” the paramedic said.
“The big problem is the lack of staff available in Cork City, which means they, in turn, are drawing from throughout Cork county, Kerry, Waterford and Tipperary. We meet paramedics from Nenagh and Dungarvan on a regular basis throughout Cork.
“This then has a knock-on effect on all the other counties and areas which are left vulnerable.”