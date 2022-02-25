Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 09:01

Gardaí appeal to public for information on missing Cork man

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mallow Garda Station
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42 year old Patrick Maloney who is missing from his home in Mallow, Co. Cork since Wednesday 23rd February 2022.

Patrick is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of medium build, with greying tightly shaved hair, a grey/black stubble beard and grey eyes.

Patrick may have a blue gear bag in his possession.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

<p>Store owner Darragh O’Leary was thrilled to get the call from the National Lottery with the good news</p>

