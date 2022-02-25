Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 07:40

Location of Cork's €1m lotto win revealed

The National Lottery have confirmed that the Cork winner has come forward and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their life-altering prize
Store owner Darragh O’Leary was thrilled to get the call from the National Lottery with the good news

A West Cork Lotto player who purchased their ticket for Wednesday’s draw at a busy Spar store on the N22 has officially become the 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

The Rebel County player won the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at the O’Leary’s Spar store at the Circle K service station located on the N22 in Lissarda, Co. Cork.

Store owner Darragh O’Leary was thrilled to get the call from the National Lottery with the good news. “We’re a family-run store here in Lissarda and we’ve been in business for 16 years now. We have lots of locals who come into us every day so we’ll be encouraging them all to check their tickets. 

"Of course, being on the N22 means that we have quite a lot of passing trade too so the winner really could be anywhere. Let’s hope the lucky person checks their ticket soon and realizes that they are Cork’s newest millionaire. I know as soon as the news gets out, there will be a great buzz around the place amongst the entire team in-store as well as our customers. We wish the winner all the very best and hope they enjoy their win.” 

Following Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize win, Cork now holds a total of three National Lottery millionaires for 2022 which is the highest of any county so far this year.

