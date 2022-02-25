Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Man smashed Covid protection screens at Cork fast-food outlet

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on Tony Scott, who is aged around 40 and of no fixed address.
A Burger King sign near a side entrance to the English Market on the lane off St. Patrick's Street, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Liam Heylin

A man who got aggressive with staff at a Burger King outlet in Cork smashed two Covid protection screens on the counter and now he has been jailed.

It will run concurrently with another sentence imposed for another similar crime committed around the same time. Scott was jailed for eight months for that other offence recently. It happened at O’Brien’s sandwich bar at Winthrop Street, Cork, on November 24 2021 where he also caused criminal damage.

He also threatened to burn that premises down.

The incident which has just now been dealt with at Cork District Court with the concurrent four-month sentence, occurred at Burger King on Patrick’s Street, Cork, on October 28 2021.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher said, “He has had difficulties in the past. He was stabilised on medication in prison.

“Unfortunately, he had not been taking his medication on this occasion and he was losing his temper.” 

Mr Kelleher also outlined details of other health difficulties which the accused had.

“He is taking his medication now. The school has just opened again in prison and he is attending art classes and hopes to attend music also,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Kelleher said that he was familiar with Tony Scott’s circumstances from dealing with previous cases.

He imposed a sentence of four months, to run concurrently with the eight-month term.

In the other recent case, the solicitor said, “He is anxious to point out he was not in his right senses when this occurred.”

cork court
<p>The new state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant in Dripsey. Picture: Irish Water</p>

‘A great day for the communities’: Works completed on new wastewater treatment plants in two Cork villages

