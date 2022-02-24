Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 17:30

Windfall for ten Cork animal welfare charities following court case 

The matter arose out of the conviction of a man running a now-defunct cat welfare charity for stealing money from the organisation.
The matter arose out of the conviction of a man running a now-defunct cat welfare charity for stealing money from the organisation.

Liam Heylin

Ten animal welfare charities operating at various locations in Cork city and county got a welcome windfall in the form of a €2,750 payment to each one of them.

The matter arose out of the conviction of a man running a now-defunct cat welfare charity for stealing money from the organisation.

When sentencing in his case took place earlier this month, the accused man brought the full amount of the money he stole from Cat Haven to court.

Judge Helen Boyle gave the prosecution at Cork Circuit Criminal Court an opportunity to consult again with the Charities Regulator about the best way to apportion the €27,500 compensation for the benefit of cats in County Cork, noting that it could not be repaid to Cat Haven which has been removed from the register of charities.

Garda Maura O’Riordan told Judge Boyle that she had contacted the Charities Regulator since the sentencing earlier this month.

“They provided a list of charities providing services of a similar nature in Cork city and county,” Garda O’Riordan said.

Judge Boyle said that the most appropriate way to deal with the matter was to direct the payment of €2,750 to each of ten charities.

32-year-old Owen Collins of Mountain Barracks, Mitchelstown, County Cork, had a sentence of two-and-a-half years suspended on condition that he would continue under the care of his psychotherapist dealing with his gambling addiction for the next two and a half years.

There were 39 charges on the indictment and most of the charges referred to different dates in 2019 when a sum of money ranging from €10 to €7,500, was stolen from Cat Haven, Hillcrest, Camden Road, Crosshaven, County Cork.

Prosecution barrister Dermot Sheehan said that since the investigation commenced in 2019 the accused had been gathering compensation for the former charity and had gathered €27,500.

“In respect of the Cat Haven charity, in January last year it was de-registered by the charities regulator,” Det. Garda O’Riordan said.

Judge Helen Boyle said at the sentencing hearing, “Well-meaning members of the public contributed money on the understanding that it would be used for the welfare of cats and kittens but the money was used (by the accused man) for gambling.”

