'Projects like this really help to bring people together': Seal of approval for Cork community garden initiative 

A MINISTERIAL visit gave the official seal of approval to a new environmental initiative which has brought together one southside community.

“There now, not bad for a shopkeeper,” said Minister of State Frank Feighan as he patted down the soil around a freshly planted plum tree in the Togher Community Garden in Clashduv Park.

Mr Feighan, who is Minister of State at the Department of Health, was in Cork promoting the Government’s Healthy Ireland programme, and the Sligo-Leitrim TD, previously a newsagent, was full of praise for the Togher project.

“This is exactly what we were hoping to see in this initiative, with local communities getting involved with Healthy Ireland,” he told The Echo.

Maria Young of 'Green Spaces for Health' with volunteers Dommy Grogan and Jimmy O'Hea of Ballyphehane Men's Shed and Ray Horgan, Chairperson, Togher Community Gardens.

“I want to thank Cork City Council, the HSE, Healthy Ireland, and all the stakeholders for coming together, but really, nothing will be done unless the people themselves want to get involved, and they have been leaders here in Cork with Healthy Cities.”

Partly funded by Healthy Ireland, the Togher Community Garden has in three months seen the installation of 18 raised planters, built by Ballyphehane Men’s Shed, a polytunnel supplied by Green Spaces for Health, and last weekend the planting of a hedgerow of 400 native Irish plants.

“What has been done here, for a very low cost, it’s recreation, it’s environmentally friendly, and it fits in exactly with what we want to do with Healthy Ireland, and when communities roll up their sleeves, working with all stakeholders, government departments will not be found wanting,” Minister Feighan said.

“I won’t say there’s an endless supply of funding for Healthy Ireland, but we will always be able to find money for projects like this.”

Konrad Im and Margaret Goulding of Ballyphehane Tidy Towns, Karina Healy of The Lantern Project, Grainne O'Connell of Ballyphehane/Togher CDP and Margo Hayes of Cork City Partnership.

Responding to a cry of “Could ye find a few bob for the Men’s Shed”, Minister Feighan said he would be delighted to help.

Green Party Councillor Dan Boyle was on hand to greet Minister Feighan, an old friend from their time together on Charity You’re A Star.

“We were in a boyband called The Politicians, back in 2006, myself, Frank, Michael McCarthy from the Labour Party, and Billy Kelleher,” Councillor Boyle told The Echo. “Billy was our pin-up boy.”

Minister of State at the Dept of Health, Frank Feighan (second left) on his visit to Togher Community Garden, with Grainne O'Connell, Ballyphehane/Togher CDP, Cllr Dan Boyle and Konrad Im of Ballyphehane Tidy Towns at Clashduv Park.

His party colleague Colette Finn, who is a local councillor said: “it’s just wonderful to see such a great buy-in to the community garden.

“I would credit all the volunteers, and Maria Young of Green Spaces for Health, and Denise Cahill of Cork Healthy Cities, and the Men’s Shed, and so many others.”

Local Independent councillor Thomas Moloney said the community garden was an example of what was best about the Togher and Ballyphehane area.

“It’s down to the great vision of the people who came up with the idea of a community garden, and the work they have put in has been just phenomenal. This is a community coming together and they really deserve to be supported,” Councillor Moloney said.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who is the Cork City Council Healthy Cities representative, said the Togher Community Garden was the type of project Healthy Cities was all about.

“Projects like the Togher Community Garden really help to bring people together, and they make Cork a friendlier, healthier, and better city,” Councillor Fitzgerald said.